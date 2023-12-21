Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

AAPL opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

