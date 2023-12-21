Quent Capital LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

