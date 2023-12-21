Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

