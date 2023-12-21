Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

