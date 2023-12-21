Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

