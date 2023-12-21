Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

