Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

