Syam Nair Sells 6,675 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
