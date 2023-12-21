Syam Nair Sells 6,675 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

