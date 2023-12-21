Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

