Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

