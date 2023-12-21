The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

