The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.