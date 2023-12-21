Threadgill Financial LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

