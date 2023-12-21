Tlwm Has $447,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tlwm lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

