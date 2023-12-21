Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,631,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,579,637,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.41 and its 200 day moving average is $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.