Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.