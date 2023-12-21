Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %

JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

