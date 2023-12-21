TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,321 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

