Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.