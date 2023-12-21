Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

