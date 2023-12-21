Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 111,433 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 839.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

