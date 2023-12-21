Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 24,281 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 958.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

SLB opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.