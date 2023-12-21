Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 53,610 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

