Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,098,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 157.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:A opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.