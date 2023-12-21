Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,964 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

