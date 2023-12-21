Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,072 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.25% of Worthington Industries worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 409.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 101,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $59.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

