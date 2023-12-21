Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,939 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in HP by 319.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,869 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at HP
In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,997,861 shares of company stock worth $234,132,521. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HP Stock Performance
Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
HP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
