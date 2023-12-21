Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.44 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.