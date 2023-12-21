Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.17 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

TTWO opened at $157.96 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

