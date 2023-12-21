Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of MP Materials worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

MP opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

