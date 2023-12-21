Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.46 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Snap by 49.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Snap by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

