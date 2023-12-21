Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.