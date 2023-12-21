Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

