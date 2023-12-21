Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.16 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

