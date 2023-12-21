Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $220.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.