Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $477.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

