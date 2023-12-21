Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,259 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

DexCom Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.