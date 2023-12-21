Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $317.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.