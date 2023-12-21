WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 65,994 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

