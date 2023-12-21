Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

