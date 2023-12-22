132,471 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 132,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 107.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 222,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

