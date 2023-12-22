393 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $957.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $955.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

