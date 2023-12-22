Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $385.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Accenture traded as high as $349.50 and last traded at $348.75, with a volume of 3295819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

