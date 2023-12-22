Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

