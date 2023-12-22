Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.