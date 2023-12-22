Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,961 ($37.45) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,543 ($32.16). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,296 ($29.04).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADM opened at GBX 2,673 ($33.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,596.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,380.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. The firm has a market cap of £8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 12,523 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.25), for a total value of £299,550.16 ($378,841.74). Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.