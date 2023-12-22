Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $489.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

