AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,717 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

