AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,116 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHA stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.