AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62,722 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 169,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

